Great North Run 2021: How the day unfolded as iconic half marathon celebrated 40th staging
The world’s biggest half marathon returned to the North East on Sunday, September 12 and we were there to bring you all of the action, reaction and photographs from the milestone day.
This year’s Great North Run is the 40th staging of the event – an occasion which was originally due to be celebrated last September. The 2020 race – along with countless other charity events – had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the half marathon returned for 2021 on an amended route, and with other Covid safety controls in place – including staggered start times.
For the first time, the Great North Run finish line was not in South Shields. Instead, the route took a loop back to Newcastle to end at the city’s Great North Road.
One of our football writers James Copley has crossed the finish line! Well done to him, and all of the other runners clocking up those miles today
Sunderland fan Kieran Cramman, from South Shields, has a word with Ryan at the finish line.
He said: “it’s my first time doing it, I’ve been training for about five or six months but today was the furthest that I’ve ran but I got a good time.
“I’m a bit gutted that it didn’t finish in Shields, but I can understand why given there is only one metro station.
“Hopefully it will return next year so businesses can try and recover some of the money that they’ve lost.”
Update from National Rail on delays at Newcastle Central
An update on the National Rail website shortly before 12.15pm said: “Following emergency services attending to an incident at Newcastle, services at this station are starting to return to normal. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed. This is expected until 14:00.”
For more information on this incident, click here.
We say hello to South Shields Harriers Claire O’Callaghan (left), Mark Wilson and Fran Dembele.
Speaking about the race, Claire said: “It was a bit hilly but nice to see the other runners coming in the other direction as the course loops round, it was probably the only nice thing about the route.”
Fran also shared her views, adding: “It was nowhere near as good, I hope it is back to normal next year.
“There was nowhere near the amount of normal crowds until you were in the city centre. Even on the way in, the Metros were all really quiet.”