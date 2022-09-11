Great North Run 2022 LIVE: Updates from the race as iconic half marathon returns to South Shields
Thousands of runners and spectators alike will descend on the North East today (Sunday, September 11) for the Great North Run.
The iconic half marathon is returning to its traditional route – 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields – for the first time since 2019, on a weekend where the nation mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It’s intended that the 2022 staging of the race will act as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service.
After ruling for more than 70 years and a lifetime of duty, the Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. She was 96.
While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.
Related content: Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster on the decision for half marathon to go ahead celebrating life of Queen Elizabeth II
A company statement said: “The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.”
Founder Sir Brendan Foster added on Friday (September 9): “We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future.”
As race day gets underway across the region, see the latest updates below.
Great North Run 2022, between Newcastle and South Shields.
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 10:09
Ready to cheer!
Spectators are already getting in place to cheer the Great North Runners on in South Shields 👏 Have a great day everyone!
Paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the Great North Run
🎥 Where can I watch the run?
Much of the BBC’s coverage has been devoted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in recent days, but viewers will still set to be able to watch Sunday’s Great North Run live on the BBC.
In will be broadcast on BBC Two with coverage, fronted by Gabby Logan, starting at 10am and continuing until 12.15pm.
Spotted - the Big Pink Dress
‘Big Pink Dress’ fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews will end eight years of incredible support for others when he crosses the finishing line at the Great North Run on September 11.
Here they go!
An estimated 60,000 runners are preparing to take part in the 41st Great North Run - and here some of them go on their way to the start line. All the best guys!
Who are you running for? 👟
As we said earlier, thousands of runners take on the iconic 13.1-mile route between Newcastle and South Shields in aid of a cause close to their heart. Before race weekend was upon us, we put a call out on our social media pages to find out more about the charities you’re taking on the challenge for.
Meet just some of the region’s runners on our website here - and huge good luck to you all ❤️
A number of our own team are taking part in today’s Great North Run
Sending our love and best wishes to our members of staff running the Great North Run today - including James and Miles. Be sure to give them a wave and cheer if you see them going by.