Greatham amateur theatre group’s panto casting call

An amateur theatre group is hoping it has not taken its last curtain call.

Work on Greatham Village Players’ annual pantomime is currently on hold unless it can find new members.

Lauren Price as Aladdin (left) with Rachel Holmes as Wishee Washee.

The group has staged the popular festive production in the village for 22 years.

But they have lost three cast members and also need more people to work behind the scenes.

Work for the show must start months in advance to make sure the script, costumes, set and cast are all ready.

A players spokesman said: “For 22 years, the Players have wowed audiences and gone from strength to strength: from updating their stage and use of technology, to eye-dazzling hand-stitched costumes to performing pantomimes across four nights in January.

“Their latest production, Aladdin, was performed in front of a sold out audience every night, with old and new attendees rating it as ‘the best yet’.

“Work for the 2020 production is currently on hold as the Players currently find themselves short on numbers.”

As well as new cats members, they are particularly looking for people who can sew, stitch and help with the design of costumes, draw and paint the set, choreograph dance routines, help with backstage duties during performances and design props for use on stage.

“Whether you have experience of performing, singing and dancing on stage or you are a GCSE/college student looking to gain some valuable experience in front of an audience all new members are welcomed,” the group adds

“With its popularity increasing and their performances becoming bigger and better year by year, the Players are determined to continue growing and performing to the public.”

Anybody who is interested in getting involved is invited to the group’s AGM on Friday, June 14, from 7pm at Greatham Community Centre, in Front Street.

If you think that you could contribute to the group in any of the listed areas,

This year’s production of Aladdin will also be screened as an example of what the players are all about.

Anyone who is unable to attend can contact the group’s director Anita Stitt on 07467 388601 or contact Greatham Players through their Facebook page.