Halloween 2025: Here are some spooky snaps of people celebrating Halloween in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:08 GMT
Thanks to all those who kindly sent us their spooky snaps of children celebrating Halloween across Hartlepool.

Do you have your own spooky snaps to share? You can send us photos through Facebook, X or at [email protected].

Thanks to Lorna Casey for sending us this photo of her little ones showing off their Halloween decorations.

Thanks to Jayne Wright for sending us this photo of Wednesday and Morticia Adams ready for Halloween.

Daisy Smith, 5, is dressed up as a little vampire for Halloween.

Clayton Smith, 7, dresses up as a zombie vampire for Halloween.

