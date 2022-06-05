The town came together for street parties galore, picnics and community events to mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

For many people, it was the first chance to let their hair down since the start of Covid.

Residents in Lanark Road, at Owton Manor, partied from 11am to 11pm on Saturday with bunting, food and bouncy castle for kids.

Tracy Garthwaite (left) and Jess Tait raise a glass during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Trentbrooke Avenue, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANk REID

Resident Sharon Bulmer said: “We said ‘why don’t we celebrate the jubilee’ and get us all back together as a community after the last couple of years.

“It was a lovely day. We’re only a small street but there were about 70 people there.

"Every person in every house contributed to make the day what it was.”

It was just one of dozens of street parties across the town over the weekend.

Delilah the Elephant meets Rose and David Scantle and Peggy and Andrea Vasey who were enjoying their picnic at the Heugh Gun Battery during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations at the Headland. Picture by FRANk REID

On the Headland, the Heugh Battery Museum threw free street parties on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

There were competitions and prizes for the best decorated Jubilee Hat and best dressed Jubilee Dog, nobbliest knees and best costume from any era of the Queen's long reign.

Museum manager Diane Stephens was delighted with their success saying: “There was a great turnout in the competitions and the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic, people were waving their flags and having a great time.

"We always try and throw the doors open whenever we can so the Jubilee gave us a great excuse for that and I just want to thank everyone for coming.”

The audience are entertained by a circus performer at the newly opened Elephant Rock event space during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on the Headland. Picture by FRANk REID

Families gathered at the Headland’s newly-refurbished Elephant Rock events space over the weekend.

On Saturday night Hartlepool Borough Council screened the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

And on Sunday people were entertained by acrobatic circus performers, again laid on by the council.

Street parties continued in Hartlepool on Sunday including in Trentbrooke Avenue where residents closed off the road and welcomed over 150 people who enjoyed piles of food, a party dome, DJ, slide and children’s bouncy castles.

The Ramsay Family of Lanark Road in Hartlepool join together for a photograph during the the Jubilee party on Saturday. Picture by FRANK REID

It was organised by residents Naomi Baker, Jessica Tait, and Nicole Findlay after residents raised around £1,400.

Naomi said: “The amount of people who turned up and contributed has been breathtaking.

"The kids have got to know their neighbours and the elderly people in the street.