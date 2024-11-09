Harry Potter and Game of Thrones actor meets fans at Hartlepool horror shop
Spencer Wilding, 52, visited The Horror Asylum, in York Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 9, for a meet and greet with fans.
Wilding has featured in more than 50 films and television series over the years including Harry Potter, Batman Begins, Doctor Who and Game Of Thrones.
He also played Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars story.
The Welsh actor and special creatures performer has worked alongside a number of notable names over the years and was happy to share stories from his career.
Speaking about his time on the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series with writer and director James Gunn, he said: “James Gunn had this thing where he’d give out Play Dough to certain people.
"I was walking down the road after set one day and he came over to me and said ‘you did a great job’, and then gave me Play Dough.
"I was like ‘what’s this?’ and he said, ‘it’s just my thing’.”
Standing at 6ft 6in tall, Wilding enjoyed successes as a professional kickboxer and cruiserweight boxer before turning to the big screen.
Wilding first started his career 20 years ago when he played the werewolf in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Speaking about his time working on the set of the Harry Potter film with lead actors Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Wilding said: “I taught kickboxing to Dan and Rupert when they were 14.
"Me and Alan Rickman also sang happy birthday to Dan for his birthday.
“I have loads of stories like this.”
Suzy Deakin, who is the owner of The Horror Asylum, first met Wilding on the set of Green Street 3: Never Back Down as the second assistant director when Wilding played the leader of a hooligan gang.
She opened her memorabilia shop in April and said: “Now obviously we have a horror shop and as a horror fan and star, I thought why does Spencer not come down?”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.