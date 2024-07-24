Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council chiefs are reminding people to follow important water safety advice to help them stay safe on the town’s beaches this summer.

This includes a special warning for people not to swim off Steetley Pier which was the scene of a tragic accident in July 2021 when teenager Matthew Sherrington sadly died after going missing while playing in the sea.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have also warned people not to swim off North Sands and Crimdon beach as it is not safe.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “We all remember the tragic accident three years ago at Steetley Pier when teenagerdeed Matthew Sherrington sadly lost his life.

Hartlepool council is warning people not to swim off Steetley Pier.

“The water around the pier may look calm but it’s particularly hazardous as there are very strong rip currents as well as sudden deep water and underground hazards.

“Since the tragedy in 2021 there have unfortunately been instances when youngsters have been seen swimming off Steetley Pier, so we would urge parents to please talk to their children about the dangers of swimming in open water and make sure they know where their children are at all times.”

He added: “Everyone loves a day at the seaside but we want people to stay safe while they’re having fun, so we would ask everyone to please take the time to read our advice.

Lifeguards will be stationed at Seaton Carew this summer.

“In particular, we would warn people once again not to swim off Steetley Pier and the North Sands and Crimdon beaches, because the conditions there mean it’s just not safe to do so.”

The local authority’s beach lifeguards will be patrolling the main beach at Seaton Carew every day from 10am to 6pm throughout the school summer holiday period until Monday, September 2.

Council bosses added people should act on any instructions the lifeguards give.

People are also urged to follow important general water safety tips such as stopping to think if an area of water is safe before entering, considering potential hazards and never venturing too far.

Other advice includes choosing a lifeguarded area and entering the water slowly and never jumping from heights, or using inflatables in open water.

In an emergency people should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.