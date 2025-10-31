Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square is to close one hour earlier each day.

A major Hartlepool landmark is to close an hour earlier to allow staff to carry out "essential end of day duties”.

Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, which is open from 10am Tuesday to Saturday, will now shut at 4pm instead of 5pm.

It comes after a recent audit of the venue carried out by the local authority, which highlighted the need for certain financial tasks to be carried out at the end of each day.

A Hartlepool Borough Council decision report noted it is currently “difficult and unsafe” to carry out this work while the building remains open to the public leading to the decision to close earlier.

It added: “This is to enable staff to carry out essential end of day duties securely and in a safe environment without the need to continue providing public access and support during this time.”

Records showed just 51 people visited between 4pm and 5pm from May 31 to August 26, averaging 0.7 people per day.