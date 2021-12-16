Hartlepool author of new Carlton Camp book signs copies for readers during library visit
Hartlepool history author Frances Wilson dropped in to a town library to sign copies of her new book.
Retired teacher Frances has delved into the archives to trace the history and photos for The Story of Carlton Camp.
She was in the Community Hub Central, formerly Hartlepool Central Library, to promote it and sign copies.
As a teacher, Frances took many youngsters to the camp which was set up specially to give children from Hartlepool a taste of the outdoors.
A field at Carlton in Cleveland was bought through a town charity and the camp officially opened in 1932.
It continues today as Carlton Adventure and is run by Hartlepool Borough Council.
Frances’ book features many pictures dating from the 1950s to modern times.
Copies are £6, of which £2 will go to The Friends of Carlton Camp, and are available from Community Hub Central, MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Greenbank, in Waldon Street, and Owton Manor Library, in Community Hub South, Wynyard Road..