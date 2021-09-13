Former Everest attempt climber and author Ellis Stewart with his new book.

Ellis Stewart wrote Everest: It’s Not About the Summit five years ago about how his 20-year dream to scale the mountain was crushed by the two worst disasters in Everest’s history.

The story of how he dealt with the disappointment and other insightful life stories feature in his new book entitled Misadventure: Lessons Learned From a Life of Ups and Downs.

As he himself says, it is not a bad achievement for someone who failed English at school.

The cover of Ellis's new book.

Ellis, 48, said: "I believe we all have stories, we all have something to say. This is my story about me.”

While the book touches on Everest, Ellis said it is more about himself, the journeys he has been on and lessons learned in life.

He describes it as a story of hope, despair, tragedy and triumph.

Ellis added: “I had always secretly thought ‘could I write another one?’ and lockdown made me do it.

Ellis in his climbing kit.

"I got sick of making banana bread and doing Zoom quizzes.

"People said they’d enjoyed my first book and asked when I was doing another one.

"It’s about how every day life can become a calamity. It doesn’t have to be earthquakes in Nepal.”

Ellis, married to Tamara and dad to Lara, 13, and Isla, 12, survived an avalanche on Everest in 2014 which claimed the lives of 16 Sherpa guides.

He returned the following year but narrowly escaped with his life when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9, struck the region, killing thousands of people.

Ellis, of Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, added: “I’ve been quite candid about battles with my mental health.

“In the new book I deal with the downside of coming back from Everest not achieving what I’d set out to do and how that impacted me going forward with what I wanted to become.

"It’s not a self-help book but would say it is a feel good book.”

A limited edition hardback version of the book is available from Monday through FBS Publishing.

The paperback and Kindle editions come out in October.

The publishers said: “If you loved his first book, you will be thrilled with this next outing from Ellis.”

