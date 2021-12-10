Hartlepool author takes a fresh look at Great Escape camp and links to North East

History author June Markwell is taking a fresh look at an infamous prisoner of war camp known for the Great Escape.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 10th December 2021, 12:42 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 12:42 pm

June, of Seaton Carew, has revised and reprinted her book Great Escapes first released back in 2003.

It includes the story of RAF Sergeant Aubrey Lancaster, from Hartlepool, who was a prisoner in camp Stalag Luft III in Poland during the Second World War.

June said: “I’ve brought the book up to date with more information on the camps.”

Author June Markwell with her recently repubished book revealing the story of the links between Hartlepool and the Great Escape.

She highlights how the camp, run by the Luftwaffe, was unusual in that it provided prisoners with sport, leisure and study facilities.

It also had a theatre which Aubrey played a big part in.

The book also highlights other North-East airmen including pilot Edgar Phillips, from Hartlepool, and Sir Peter Horsley, late equerry to The Queen.

Channel 5 recently broadcast a three part series on the story of the Great Escape.

Copies of Great Escapes can be ordered for £8.50 plus postage by emailing: [email protected]

