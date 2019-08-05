Hartlepool bar backs new Alice House Hospice appeal where customers can donate £1 on top of their bill
A bar and delicatessen in Hartlepool is helping the town’s hospice launch a new appeal to raise money for patient care.
Hops and Cheese, based in Tower Street, is backing the Alice House Extra Help Appeal – where companies invite customers or clients to donate an additional £1 on their bill as a donation to the lifesaving service.
The new fundraising initiative is designed so all types of businesses can help generate funding for the unique range of specialist services that Alice House provides to the patients and their families in Hartlepool and East Durham.
Services at Alice House will cost £3.3m to provide this year but the hospice receives only 23% Government funding.
The outstanding £2.5m must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.
Business owners Hannah Thompson and Calum Willmott were happy to sign up to the new fundraiser.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Hannah said “This is a great opportunity for us to support a very valuable local resource and I am sure that plenty of our customers will be happy to give a little extra on their bill.
“Hopefully we can raise lots of money and see other businesses get involved too.”
Greg Hildreth, corporate fundraiser at the Alice House, said “It was great to meet with Hannah and Callum and we are really pleased to have their support.
“If any other companies would like to join them in the Extra Help Scheme, then please get in touch.”
To sign up to take part in the Extra Help Scheme, call Greg on 01429 855529 or email ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk