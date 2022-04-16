Hartlepool beauty queen to run her own Miss Angel of the North charity pageant

The contest has been created by Miss Top Model of Durham Aimée Whitton and will see women and girls compete across five age categories with a separate category for male participants as well.

Aimée, 19, will be hosting and directing the event, which will take place at the Staincliffe Hotel on Sunday, May 29.

The beauty queen, who is from Seaton Carew, has said she hopes the pageant will help contestants gain confidence and experience, as well as raise money for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, in Middlesbrough.

Aimée has organised her own charity competition "Miss Angel of the North".

"I am really looking forward to seeing girls who have never competed in a pageant once before and this is just an experience for them,” said Aimée.

“I’m so excited and being from Hartlepool, obviously I’m a bit biased, and I wanted it to be held in Hartlepool.

"I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be a really good day and hopefully we’ll raise lots of money for charity.”

The pageant will see contestants take part in four rounds on the day, before a panel of judges selects the winners.

Aimée Whitton is currently Miss Top Model of Durham./Photo: Flawless Photography Studios

A Miss Angel of the North Charity crown will also be given on the day to the person who has raised the most money for charity.

"We’ve had quite a few entries so far, many in the younger categories. It’s been a really positive response,” said Aimée.

She added: "The Angel of the North is such an iconic landmark up here. When you see the Angel of the North it’s like you’re back home. It just felt right.

"It’s just northern and I wanted to keep it in the community, so it’s a title that if you were to win you would be proud to have.”

There is a £10 entry fee and a minimum donation of £20 with all proceeds going to charity.

“To be called Miss Angel of the North, I’ll be slightly jealous of whoever wins. I’ll be happy, but I’ll be slightly envious,” joked Aimée.

Message Aimée Whitton-Model on Facebook if you’re interested in taking part.

