Hartlepool beauty salon The Beauty House celebrates ‘outstanding’ award in North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025
The Beauty House, in Jutland Road, Hartlepool, received an award for Outstanding Beauty Salon at the North East Beauty Industry Awards on September 21 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Newcastle.
The awards, now in their seventh year, aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas and beauty brands that have left an mark on the industry.
Morgan Hall, owner of The Beauty House, said: “I am beyond proud and grateful to share that we’ve been awarded Outstanding Beauty Salon 2025.
"This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to the entire salon family.”
Morgan’s business also won North East Beauty Salon of the Year 2023 and 2024, and Regional Beauty Salon of the Year 2024.
Morgan, 25, said: “Winning this award has truly reminded me why I love what I do.
"It’s a reflection of the passion, creativity and care that goes into every appointment, but most importantly, it’s about the incredible clients who trust me with their beauty treatments.
"Without their loyalty, support and belief in my work, this would never have been possible.”
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for this year’s awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the calibre of entries we received this year.
“The passion and dedication displayed by the finalists are truly inspiring and reflect the vibrant and ever-evolving beauty scene in the North East.
“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”