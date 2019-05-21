Hartlepool becomes film location as crews return to record ITV detective drama Vera

TV crews have returned to Hartlepool as detective series Vera is being filmed in thw town.

Actors and crew for the popular show starring Brenda Blethyn have been filming at The Staincliffe Hotel in Seaton Carew.

Brenda Blethyn (left) and a fellow actress filming Vera on Hartlepool's Middleton beach in 2015. Picture by Frank Reid.

The seafront hotel is doubling as a care home for an episode in the new series of the drama set in the North East in the 1960s.

A spokesman for The Staincliffe said: “We had people from ITV here sourcing different areas of the hotel for different projects and one of them is Vera.

“They are filming inside. A room gets changed into a care home.

“Anything like this is good for the area not just the hotel.

The "Vera" location base at the Historic Quay. Showing the Landrover that actress Brenda Blethyn drives in the show. Picture by FRANK REID

“Producers for Victoria have been looking at the building and are looking to maybe use it for filming as well.”

A number of film crew vans were parked at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool over the weekend.

The museum told the Mail it was for ‘a popular ITV drama’ and the crews have used the car park as their base but have not filmed there.

It is not the first time that Vera has filmed in Hartlepool.

The "Vera" location base at the Historic Quay. Picture by FRANK REID

In 2015, lead actress Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, and fellow actors filmed on Middleton beach for an episode called The Moth Catcher.

The previous year, the Headland was used for Vera as well as another sixties set detective series George Gently.

Scenes shot at The Staincliffe are set to appear in the tenth series of Vera, Made by Silverprint Pictures, and is due to hit TV screens next year.

It will comprise four feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East inspired by the best-selling Ann Cleaves novels.

Brenda Blethyn said when the series was announced: “Along with the rest of the cast of Vera, I’m delighted to be embarking on series ten.

“The enthusiasm and warmth shown to Vera has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to get started.”

Executive producer Phil Hunter added: “Making this show is such a joy and it’s clear that team Vera love it as much as the viewing fans love watching.

“I’m continually overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and commitment the brilliant cast and crew bring to the show.”

The last series of the show saw an average of 7.9 million viewers tune in and it is one of ITV’s most successfully exported programmes being sold to more than 150 territories worldwide.