Hartlepool Beer Festival returns for 2019 - here's all the beers you can try, from gingerbread cider to custard stout
Beer-lovers can look forward to weird and wonderful ciders and ales as Hartlepool Beer Festival returns for 2019 – with organisers hoping to raise £250,000 for good causes.
The 24th annual festival takes place at the Headland’s Borough Hall on Friday, October 11, between 6pm-11.30pm and Saturday, October 12, between noon-4pm and again 6pm-11.30pm.
There will be something for everyone with an impressive 50 beers and ciders on offer and great entertainment from top U2 tribute act U2UK and One Step Behind a Tribute to Madness.
Paul Thompson, chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, which organises the event, said: “From looking back at the records, we believe the beer festival alone has collectively raised around £235,000 for local charities and good causes, therefore a great year could see us hit the £250,000 mark.
“This would be an huge achievement for the organisation and everyone who is or has been involved over the years.”
A traditional 12-pump bar will be brought in to the hall piece by piece and fit together like a jigsaw.
Bar manager Dominic Wheatley believes the range of drinks on offer this year is as good as it gets.
“We have tried to go with a mix of crowd favourites, brewed both locally and from further afield, whilst also looking at the beers that you may not have seen in your local establishment,” he said.
This year’s strong line up includes 17 ciders and the organisers are proud to offer gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.
Tickets for each evening are £13 in advance or £15 on the door, which includes a souvenir tankard, beer brochure and a free first drink.
For tickets or further information visit www.hartlepoolbeerfestival.co.uk and follow them on social media for the latest updates.
This year’s Beer List
Bitter (Black Sheep brewery) 3.8% Pale Aura (Bad Co) 3.8% Strongarm (Camerons) 4% Two By Two (Session IPA) 4% New Gold Dream (Crafty Monkey) 4.1% Blonde Star (Anarchy) 4.1% Old Leg Over ( Daleside) 4.1% Pod (First Chop) 4.2% Road Crew (Camerons) 4.5% Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (Crafty Monkey) 4.5% Midnight Slug (Roundhill) 4.8% Old Peculiar (Theakstons) 5.6% Bitter (Theakstons) 3.8% North East Pale (Durham Brewery) 3.9% Sup (First Chop) 3.9% Citra (Roundhill) 4% Pennine Pale (Allendale) 4% Farmers Blonde (Bradfield) 4% Bombadier (Eagle Brewery) 4.1% Cascade (Wylam) 4.1% Black Bishop (Durham Brewery) 4.1% Dark Side of the Toon (Three Kings) 4.1% Seraphim Blonde Beer (S43) 4.1% Misfits (Three Fiends) 4.2% The Raven (S43) 4.3% Only After Dark (Crafty Monkey) 4.5% Gold (Exmoor) 4.5% Double Maxim (Maxim) 4.7% Plum Porter (Titanic) 4.9% Home Sweet Home (Orchard Road) 5% Dissolution (Kirkstall) 5% Schooner (Camerons) 5% Little House of the Rising Sun (Brinkburn St Brewery) 5.5% Silver Darling (Three Kings) 5.6% Cell Phone Zombies (Anarchy) 5.9% Indian Spiced Mango Sour (Tooth & Claw) 3.5% Graft (Donzoko) 4% Wolf Pilsner (Tooth & Claw) 4.3% Wild Gravity (Bad Co) 5.2% Rustic Saison (Steam Machine) 6% It’s Pudding Not Dessert (Steam Machine) 7%
Ciders
Strawberry (Sea Cider) 4% Pear & Chilli (Broadoak) 4% Gingerbread (Sea Cider) 4% Rhubarb ( Sea Cider) 4% Bakewell Tart ( Sea Cider) 4% Pirate (Purbeck) 4.8% Tradition (Iford) 5% Cockbird (Cockeyed) 5% Dandy Dab (Purbeck) 4.8% Dry Cider (Thirsty Farmer) 5.5% Apple Slayer Cider (Skinners) 5.7% Medium Dry (Sea Cider) 5.8% Medium (Farmhouse) 6% Draught Cider (Broadoak) 6% Muddy Scamp (Purbeck) 6.8% Jaggy Thistle (Thistly Cross) 7.4% Premium Perry (Broadoak) 7.5%