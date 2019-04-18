Hartlepool bells set to ring in tribute to Notre-Dame cathedral

Bells in Hartlepool will ring out this evening in support of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after it was devastated by a major fire.

Bells at St Aidan’s Church and Stranton Church in the town will ring at 5.30pm and the bells at St Oswald’s Church will ring at 6pm.

They will join churches and cathedrals throughout the country in ringing the bells tonight to show solidarity with those in the French capital following the blaze on Monday.

Some will be a single bell tolled and others, such as Hartlepool, will have more than one ringing.

Hartlepool residents are being urged to listen out for the bells and pay tribute to the historic building.