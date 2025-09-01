Top: National flags around Clarence Road, Hartlepool, and below a mini roundabout with red cross on it on Dunston Road.

Hartlepool council chiefs say they are monitoring a campaign that has seen an increase in national flags being flown from town lampposts.

Numerous Union and St George Cross flags have appeared on street furniture, as well as people’s homes, across Hartlepool in the last week following an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours.

The campaign was started after flags were taken down by a number of local authorities in other parts of the country.

Hartlepool Borough Council says it will take action “if there is a clear risk to public safety”.

However, Hartlepool Labour Party has backed the flying of the flag, but urged common sense.

A council spokesperson said: “We proudly fly the Union Flag outside Civic Centre.

“We are aware of the Operation Raise The Colours campaign – we are monitoring it and will respond and take action if there is a clear risk to public safety.”

Several of the flags have been put up in close proximity around Middleton Road and Clarence Road in town.

Hartlepool Labour Party says it has no plans and no interest in removing English or British flags from the town.

In a post on social media, it said: “We know people here are proud of their roots and proud of their country.

"Flying a flag is one way of showing that pride, and there’s nothing wrong with it. The only time it becomes an issue is if flags are misused to spread hatred or division.

“All we ask is a bit of common sense. Please don’t put flags where they block road signs or drivers’ views, create hazards on pavements, deface public property, or cause damage.

“Our flags should reflect the spirit of Hartlepool itself, a town built on belonging, community and pride in where we come from."

However, there has been concern from some residents that the flags are being “weaponised” by far right groups.

The national campaign has also seen the painting of red crosses on roundabouts, including one on Dunston Road, in Hartlepool.

Meanwhile, Durham County Council says it is applying a “risk-based approach” and will initially only remove flags and decorations where they pose a danger to highway users, obstruct visibility for drivers or pedestrians, or are poorly secured or loose, increasing the risk of falling.