Hundreds of dippers are set to take a splash in the sea at Seaton Carew this Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, to raise money for a host of charities close to their hearts.

Organisers Hartlepool Round Table are expecting to see even more people than normal this year following the cancellation of Seaham’s dip due to what its organisers said were many unexpected challenges.

Hartlepool Round Table took over the organisation of the town’s dip from the Hartlepool Lions several years ago and this Monday will be the event’s golden anniversary.

Mum Liz Metcalf with her daughter Harper taking part in last year's Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

James Black, of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “An ex Lions member let us know that it’s our magical 50th year.

"To mark this we have got special gold wristbands for those who register and take part which look very striking.”

Participants are encouraged to sign up before the day online, but they can also register on the day from 10am.

Charity dippers taking part in last year's Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “Numbers are increasing every day, probably helped by Seaham’s Boxing Day Dip not going ahead, so we are expecting larger numbers than normal, but we’re looking forward to it.”

The base for the event is the Marine Hotel, on The Front, where everyone will gather and get ready before heading down to the beach.

The hotel will serve food and there will be entertainment in the car park including music, warm ups and James speaking to dippers on the loudspeaker.

The parade leaves at 11.30am prompt and will be led by the Hartlepool Round Table chairman.

James added: “We are parading from the Marine Hotel car park down to the sea and will be supported by the lifeboat and Hartlepool coastguard service as well.

"The £5 entry fee covers the cost of the event and insurance with any money people raise going straight to their charities.

"The crazier the fancy dress the better. We are also expecting to see people who turn up in their thousands to view it to be there as well.”

The weather forecast for Boxing Day is currently chilly at a predicted 3-4 degrees Celsius.