Hartlepool Bridgman workers ready to saddle up for coast to coast in aid of Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has hailed ‘phenomenal’ fundraising by a town business as workers get set for a 150-mile sponsored bike ride.

Seven staff at town door manufacturers Bridgman IBC Ltd are getting ready to get in the saddle for the arduous challenge.

They set off from Whitehaven in Cumbria on Friday, June 7, and are due to ride home to a heroes’ welcome at Seaton Carew Cricket Club on Sunday afternoon.

They are on course to raise £5,000 for patient care after choosing the hospice as their charity partner.

Backers who have all given £500 sponsorship are Glenmere Timber, Abet Laminate Ltd, and DF Richards Veneers.

And the following supporters have all donated over £100: Foris Solutions Ltd, Safehinge Ltd., Hawthorn Timber Limited, Fire Glass UK Ltd, Timber Direct (NE) Ltd, Dresser Mouldings, Novus Wealth Management, Mick Butler, Matthew Parkinson, Novus Wealth Management, Mick Butler, Matthew Parkinson.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the hospice, said: “The amount raised by the team from Bridgman is phenomenal and will all be used to provide hospice care to local patients and families who are in need of our support.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Jim Greensmith and his colleagues, as well as all of the very generous people and companies who sponsored. I hope everyone taking part has a safe and enjoyable ride!”

The business on the Longhill Industrial Estate chose to support the hospice because in employing almost 70 people, most if not all will have had or will have some connection to Alice House in their lives.

Jim Greensmith, of Bridgman, who is organising the project said: “Anything we can do to help Alice House keep up the superb work they do for the local community the better.”

Bridgman’s directors are paying for the team’s transport to Whitehaven, food and accommodation for the trip, so that all sponsorship goes directly to the charity.

The company also thanked Hydrate Water Bottles who are providing water bottles to the team.

Supporters are welcome to attend the party at Seaton Carew Cricket Club on Sunday afternoon.

To sponsor the team visit: https://hartlepoolhospice-fundraiser.everydayhero.com/uk/bridgman-ibc-c2c-challenge