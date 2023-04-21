Hartlepool businesses hit by wave of vandalism as the weather gets warmer
A block of businesses in town have been hit by a series of property attacks which have left customers feeling intimidated and owners at a loss about what to do next.
Heels & Toes, The Cutting Crew and One Stop, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, have all been hit by a series of property attacks which business owners say have escalated over the past couple of weeks following the arrival of the lighter nights.
CCTV cameras, signs and windows have been repeatedly damaged and litter, including glass bottles, has been left strewn outside on the ground and in the adjoining car park.
Businesses say that customers are beginning to complain about the problems.
Sue Donnelly, owner of Heels & Toes, said: "It’s just getting out of hand now.”
Sue, whose sign has been pulled down five times, said: “It’s costing every time I need to get the sign repaired and the security team out to sort the camera out.
"It’s also intimidating for our elderly clients when there are big groups hanging around.”
Sue, who is a foot care practitioner and reflexology therapist, is currently in the process of reporting the incident to the police and collating CCTV footage that may be useful for the investigation.
The Cutting Crew, which opened in April 2021 and overlooks the car park at the rear of the building, has also experienced problems.
Sarah Coverdale, who owns the barber shop, said: “The vandalism and rubbish all around the shops is becoming a big problem.”
She added: “Our customers constantly complain about the state of the place and it’s an eyesore the damage that has been made with footballs destroying signs, security cameras and all the plastic signage for the One Stop.
"Our sign at the front is always getting knocked down and there are football prints on the windows.”
Local councillors have advised business owners in the area to download the COPA app, which is a new and easy way people can get in touch with Cleveland Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Reports of crime can also be made online at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/ro/report/ or by ringing 101.