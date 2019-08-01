Hartlepool Carnival 2019: The rides you can go on at Murphy's Funfair and how much they'll cost
It’s officially carnival season in Hartlepool with the launch of Murphy’s Funfair in town on Thursday, August 1.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 18:30
Now, families have more than a week of wild rides and entertaining attractions to enjoy before this year’s carnival parade on Saturday, August 10. If you’re thinking of going to the Headland’s Town Moor for a day out at the fair, we take a look at just some of the rides you can go on (if you’re brave enough, that is). Most rides will cost £2, Murphy’s Funfair have confirmed on their Facebook page.