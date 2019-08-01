Will you be heading to the funfair at Hartlepool Carnival? Here are some of the rides on offer.

Hartlepool Carnival 2019: The rides you can go on at Murphy's Funfair and how much they'll cost

It’s officially carnival season in Hartlepool with the launch of Murphy’s Funfair in town on Thursday, August 1.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 18:30

Now, families have more than a week of wild rides and entertaining attractions to enjoy before this year’s carnival parade on Saturday, August 10. If you’re thinking of going to the Headland’s Town Moor for a day out at the fair, we take a look at just some of the rides you can go on (if you’re brave enough, that is). Most rides will cost £2, Murphy’s Funfair have confirmed on their Facebook page.

1. The Big Wheel

An oldie, but a goodie. Nothing says funfair more than a trip towards the sky on one of these!

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Elephants on parade

16-month old Seana Charlton and Amelia Weegram enjoy a trip to the funfair, where there are rides for visitors tall and small.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Flying high!

Put your hands up if you're having a good time!

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Waltzing along

All smiles as the funfair gets off to a flying start!

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2