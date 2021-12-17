Hartlepool charity Miles For Men spreads festive cheer and presents with surprise Santa visits to children

Miles For Men arranged for Father Christmas to visit a number of children and families who have faced illness and adversity this year to help spread some festive cheer.

Santa along with two of his elves rode through town on a beautiful horse drawn carriage and made several stops to see the children on his list and deliver some early Christmas presents to them.

It is the second year that Miles For Men has held the event and it was another resounding success.

Santa and one of his elves Lee Wilmot who went around the town with charity Miles For Men delivering presents to children and families.

Micky Day, founder of the community-based charity, said: “We decided we would go and visit the children and took presents to some of the families that we support and other people we thought really needed a pick me up.”

Santa visited six children and families who have been affected by cancer, leukaemia and bereavement.

"It’s just nice to be able to give those kids a little bit of a magical experience at Christmas after all they have been through or are going through,” added Micky.

"When you have been stuck on a hospital ward for so long something like this is a proper boost for them.

Santa travelled in a horse drawn carriage provided by John Moorhouse.

"The kids love it. A girl from one of the families we support, her face was an absolute picture when she saw Santa.”

Santa and his helpers also gave away piles of selection boxes to other children who came out to see him.

Miles For Men apologised that they were unable to go everywhere that people requested after seeing the charity’s live videos posts on their Facebook page.

The carriage and horses were kindly provided by John Moorhouse who has a hire business.

Micky added: “Some of the feedback we got from the community was a absolutely brilliant.”

Santa is also due to put in an appearance at Miles For Men’s Christmas party on Sunday, December 19, at 2pm-4pm in the Olde Durhams club.

It is free, but places are limited and admission is by ticket only.

Tickets are available only from The Extra Mile shop, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, and must be collected in person.

