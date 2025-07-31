Hartlepool charity unveils line-up of music acts for annual fundraising night at South Durham Steelworks Club
#TeamHolbrook are staging their 11th annual music nights later this month at the South Durham Social Club in Westbourne Road.
The "Steelies” club will be bouncing when six different performers take to the stage over Thursday, August 14, and Thursday, August 21.
The line up for August 14 features Finlay Dobing, well-known local duo Pek and Wanley and Hartlepool’s The Passion Killers.
The following week, it is the turn of Dean Crimdon Dimension, Skyran, and Noise Complaint.
Phil said: “These are always great events and they raise much needed money for Alice House Hospice.
"Special thanks also go to the six acts who will be giving up their time to perform for free.”
The nights will also feature a raffle, and donations would be welcome.
Doors open at 7pm and accompanied children can attend.
#TeamHolbrook has raised nearly £90,000 for Alice House Hospice since 2014.
It was started by Phil following the deaths of his wives wives, Sally and Gillian, who were both strong supporters of the hospice.
Over the years the charity has held a multitude of events including the music night, annual sponsored runs on the Headland and teams of supporters entering the Great North Run.
Tickets for the nights at the Steelworks Club are £10 and are available from The Blacksmith’s Arms at Stranton and Northern Rocks Vintage Vinyl, based at Kiwi Trading, Osborne Road, Hartlepool,
Alternatively, contact Phil Holbrook on Facebook or call 07399 420701.
