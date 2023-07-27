Gavin Jones, 33, began his solo walk from Swansea, in Wales, on Saturday, July 15, and is due back in Hartlepool on Saturday, July 29.

He is expecting to arrive at Greatham around noon – and he is asking the public to join him for the final mile of his journey, which will end at the Traveller’s Rest, in Stockton Road.

There will be charity buckets and football cards for people to donate to Gavin’s cause, and the chance to congratulate him on his challenge.

Gavin Jones is walking 300 miles solo from Swansea to Hartlepool.

Gavin, who is currently unemployed but is a qualified gas engineer, has been camping out at different towns and cities along his route where he has been delivering talks about his own mental health struggles and encouraging others to speak out about their own experiences.

Gavin said: “The support has been unbelievable.”

In 2022, Gavin set up the Hartlepool Outreach and Response Team to provide advice, information and guidance to those in need across Hartlepool who may not have had access to it before.

He said: “When I started, it was just me and I had no support, no funding. I was still drinking and still struggling with my mental health.

"For someone in crisis, I was really shocked at the support available and I thought it needed talking about.

"I just want to make some noise. I just want to get some answers.”

Since his own struggles began, Gavin has been trying to work with other organisations to provide support for people across the town who are in similar situations.

Gavin said: “When I started out, I was quite angry because I did not think there was anything out there.”

He has already raised £1,445 for all three charities and hopes to raise even more in the coming weeks.

To follow Gavin on his journey, see his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016462845986.