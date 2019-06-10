Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team called to aid of injured man on Headland rocks

A man has been taken to hospital after falling on the rocks at Hartlepool Headland.

Members of the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were paged by Humber Coastguard to go to the man’s aid on Sunday, June 9.

The team carried out first aid on the man, who had injured his leg, and got him onto a stretcher.

On Facebook, they added: “Once placed into our stretcher the casualty was carried across the rocks to a waiting ambulance from [North East Ambulance Service] to be taken to hospital for treatment.”

The incident happened shortly after 4pm.