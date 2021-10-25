LilyAnne's volunteer Brian Footitt will help run the Forget Me Not coffee morning.

LilyAnne's Coffee Bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, is starting its Forget Me Not coffee morning every Wednesday for people in need of support.

It also aims to create a welcoming place where people looking to get out of the house or make some new friends can meet over a friendly cuppa.

Trevor Sherwood of LilyAnne's, a community interest company (CIC), said: "We understand anxiety gets the better of some people which means you simply won't leave the house no matter how much you have mentally prepared yourself and have geared up for getting out.

Trevor Sherwood from LilyAnne's Coffee Shop.

“But we totally understand this and taking the small steps out of the house and into an understanding place can really help you, we have team members on hand to support and make you feel welcomed as you grow your confidence in stepping back out and supporting your own mental health one step at a time.

"The Forget Me Not coffee morning is open to everyone who simply wants to be able to talk to others over a cuppa, these will be informal groups of people meeting within a coffee shop setting.”

Trevor said he expects the new coffee morning to start from small beginnings.

But it is hoped it will develop over time into a peer to peer support and friendship group and also include group activities outside of the shop.

Lilyanne's Coffee Bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

LilyAnne’s volunteer Brian Footitt will help with the running of the coffee morning group and people are also invited to take some cross stitch, knitting or a book.

Forget Me Not takes place every Wednesday from 10am.

For those unable to make it, LilyAnne’s also run a Chatty Cafe Scheme within the coffee shop with Chatter and Natter tables that say it is a safe place to sit and talk to others.

LilyAnne’s runs a number of projects and can offer support with their partners behind the scenes on a range of issues including mental health, anxiety and welfare support.

It has also helped people who are homeless or insecure accommodation including providing meals, hot drinks and hygiene packs in partnership with Nite Light CIC.

