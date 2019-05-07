Hartlepool college bands set to lift the roof at end of year gig

A host of Hartlepool bands are set to raise the roof when they showcase their talents to the town.

Six groups and solo singers all from Hartlepool Sixth Form College will show what they can do when they come together in a gig at the Hartlepool Corporation Sports and Social Club.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College band We Are The Spoons.

It is open to the public and music fans from the town are invited to hear a range of music styles.

Andrew Mahon, head of music at the college, said: “It is the biggest gig of the year for the students.

“It is their end of year final show. It will feature a real mix of music and they are going to be playing a lot of crowd-pleasing songs that people will recognise.”

Student Tyde Laybourn, who is helping to promote the event, said: “I was at the last gig in December at The Studio it was really successful.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College band Febreeze

“They are absolutely brilliant and way better than what you would expect college bands to be.”

The line up is made up of We Are The Spoons, Febreeze, The Seagulls, The Damaged, Five Inch Girls, and Footprints on the Moon.

It takes place at the club in Whitby Street, on Thursday, May 16, at 6pm.

Ticket prices are £4 for adults and £3 for students and people can pay on the door.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College band The Seagulls

Any proceeds after venue and running costs will go to the sixth form college music department.