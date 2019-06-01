Hartlepool community football club becomes charity to help it ‘reach for the stars’

A fast-growing community football club has become a charity to help achieve its goals.

FC Hartlepool has announced a restructure as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) as it strives to help build on its success.

FC Hartlepool in action.

The club says the status will help with their long-term development and fulfil its motto to reach ‘to the stars’.

FC Hartlepool, whose senior side plays in the Wearside League, has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years with the creation of many different teams.

Jon Gould, vice chair and Trustee for FC Hartlepool, said: “FC Hartlepool has enjoyed some tremendous growth in recent years, we now have more than 15 teams playing under our badge and that is supplemented by our ever popular Little Kickers group which is proudly developing our town’s young children, giving them a platform to grow into confident and active pillars of the community.

“Attaining our charitable status will facilitate the continued growth and development of the club for decades to come.

“We are currently working on projects that will not only benefit FC Hartlepool, but also our town and its people – Hartlepool has a proud sporting heritage and we are looking to embrace that.”

The club has recently rebranded itself from Hartlepool FC to FC Hartlepool and have designed a new badge and bespoke home kit.

They are also creating a new away strip being designed by players and to be decided in a club competition.

FC Hartlepool says grassroots football will always be at the core of what they do, but they also want to build a club that can benefit the wider community.

Its committee is made up of passionate volunteers all working together for the benefit of the club.

They are looking to work with new and existing sponsors on a number of exciting projects.

Jon added: “As with all community projects support in every form is vital.

“The club would therefore be delighted to discuss our varied partnership opportunities and volunteering roles with individuals and organisations whom are interested in joining this movement.

“Everyone has something to offer.”