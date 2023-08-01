Jim Parker was known for writing the scores for television programmes including Midsomer Murders, House Of Cards, Foyle’s War, Soldier Soldier, Mapp and Lucia and The House Of Elliott.

During his career, which spanned 60 years, he released four music albums with English poet and writer Sir John Betjeman and collaborated with comedian Victoria Wood and rock band Procol Harum. Mr Parker also wrote three musicals.

Daughter Claire Parker said her father “wore his talent lightly” and “had a quiet passion and great sense of humour”.

Jim Parker (centre) rehearsing with Alfred Marks and Richard Briers in 1981 for the Gala Victorian Evening with the Nash Ensemble at Queen Elizabeth Hall, London./Photo: Suzie Maeder/PA Wire

She said: “His ambition was first and foremost for audiences to enjoy his music.

“He was both well-respected and well-liked within the music and television industry, writing so many memorable theme tunes, and always giving 100% commitment, which led to collaborations often lasting many years.

“He will be missed by friends, family and colleagues.”

Mr Parker was born in Hartlepool in 1934 and started his music career as an oboist in a British Army band based in post-war west Germany.

In 1959 he was awarded an honorary degree after winning a silver medal at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

He later joined the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra before becoming a member of the Barrow Poets, a poetry and music group which recorded six albums

His most recent works included a collection of new music, Travelling Light (2016) and Sonatina (2022).

He was married to Pauline Parker for 54 years and they shared two daughters, Claire and Amy.