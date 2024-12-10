An action plan has been drawn up to tackle anti-social behaviour at a problematic spot in Hartlepool town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multi-agency group the Safer Hartlepool Partnership is exploring a series of measures to address issues around the ramp leading from York Road to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Officials say the area has become “a challenge” for authorities with various reports of anti-social behaviour and other alleged criminal behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the concerns, including from residents, the Safer Hartlepool Partnership has drawn up an action plan aimed at getting tough and tackling the problems head on.

Police on the ramp outside Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Potential measures include the use of Public Space Protection Orders to ban behaviour such as drinking in public, foul and abusive language and threatening behaviour.

Reviews will take place between council licensing chiefs and police to seek to reduce the sale of alcohol in the area to intoxicated individuals.

And an awareness campaign will highlight the work of the council’s CCTV control room and how people can report anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who is chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “The ramp has become a blight to our town and can at times be an intimidating place for people wanting to shop at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

"We are determined to explore new initiatives and enforcement powers to tackle this problem.

“This will not be a quick fix but we will not stop until we have exhausted every option to create a long term solution to this problem.”

A support hub in the town centre is planned to bring together a range of support services to try to tackle underlying causes of the problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Retail Crime Forum aims to ensure the voices of retailers are heard.

And shopping centre security staff could be given a range of police level powers such as the confiscation of alcohol and ability to issue fixed penalty notices.

Superintendent Alan O’Donaghue, of Hartlepool Police, said: “Anti-social behaviour and crime can have a significant impact on those who live in the town and local businesses, and we will continue working closely with partners, utilising a broad range of powers to address repeat offenders and keep our communities safe.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader, Councillor Brenda Harrison, said people can expect to start to see improvements “very soon” due to the actions.