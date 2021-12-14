Hartlepool council meeting moved to 'larger venue' in response to Omicron concerns
A council’s next full meeting has been moved to “a larger venue” in response to the rise in numbers of people contracting the Omicron stain of Covid-19.
Thursday’s Hartlepool Borough Council meeting was due to be held in the authority’s Civic Centre.
It will now take place at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, with anyone wishing to attend urged to take a number of safety steps beforehand.
The council said in a statement on Monday evening: “Thursday’s meeting of full council will now be held at Mill House Leisure Centre.
“The decision has been made following the Prime Minister’s address last night about Omicron and the booster campaign.
“We believe holding a meeting of this size in a larger venue is the safest option for all elected members, members of the public and council officers.”
Councillors returned to the Civic Centre, in Victoria Road, in June for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
The council added in its Monday statement: “A limited number of members of the public will be able to attend the meeting – which commences at 6pm – with spaces being available on a first come, first served basis.
“Those wishing to attend the meeting should phone the council on (01429) 523568 or (01429) 523019 by midday on Wednesday, 15 December, where name and address details will be taken for NHS Test and Trace purposes.
“We would kindly ask those attending the meeting to take a rapid lateral flow test in advance.
“We would also ask anyone with symptoms not to attend.”