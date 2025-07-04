A Hartlepool couple are urging people to get on board with a volunteering scheme that supports young people in care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mairi and Graham McBain are independent visitors with Changing Futures North East, a charity that helps young people feel safer, more secure and have the foundations to do well.

The couple, whose children have all left home, offer their time and a listening ear to young people in the care system in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, a community pastor at the Headland Baptist Church, said: “Our three children are in their 20s now – they left home a few years ago – and this really has filled a gap actually.

Hartlepool couple Mairi and Graham McBain are urging people to get on board with a volunteering scheme that supports young people in care as part of Changing Futures North East.

"It’s really fun.”

Graham’s wife, Mairi, said: “We looked up the independent visitor programme that Changing Futures North East is involved in and got in touch to find out about the scheme before signing up to be volunteer.

“There’s a really good matching process that Changing Futures runs to get a good fit between the volunteer and young person and alongside this you also get some training, which I found invaluable to be able to offer the best I could to the young person.”

She added: “Being with a young person helps you to have an outward mindset – looking to the future – and it’s really a lovely way to be able to spend some of the time I have, now that our children aren’t at home, investing in the next generation in a different way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently there are 40 young people registered on Changing Futures’ waiting list.

Liv Dunn, mentoring and befriending service coordinator at Changing Futures, said: “Our independent visitor programme is a fantastic way of supporting young people who are in care, or perhaps carers themselves, ensuring they are able to build trusting, supportive relationships with adults who often become a strong influence in their life.

“By giving just a couple of hours of their time every few weeks, volunteers can make a life-changing impact.

"Just by being a friend, it is possible to change someone’s future.”

Graham said: “Changing Futures has been a brilliant organisation to do this with and really supportive.”

If you are interested in getting involved, see https://futures-through-friendship.co.uk/.