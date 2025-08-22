Cricketers will come together later this month for Hartlepool Cricket Club’s annual double wicket competition in memory of club favourite Ian Jackson.

The left-arm pace bowler, who was a first team regular, county player and a junior coach, died in 2016 at the age of 47.

Every year Hartlepool cricketers – both past and present - compete against each other in teams of two for the coveted Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Trophy.

Once again there’s been a bumper entry for the event with club professional Harsha Vithana hoping to get his name on the honours board at Park Drive.

2024 winners Alan Tebbett and Harry Henderson are pictured with Louise Jackson and Alan Jackson.

Last year’s winners Alan Tebbett and Harry Henderson are taking part once again along with first teamers Matthew Adamson, Harry Wiles, Jonny Callaghan and Matthew Baggs.

Former first teamers Charlie Scorer and Tom Stones, who now play for Bishop Auckland, will be returning for the big day on Monday, August 25.

Ollie Mole, who hit a ton for the second team last week, will also be appearing along with second team skipper Brad Frank.

Ian Jackson’s son, Max, who is a previous winner of the event, is a doubt after picking up an injury when playing for the first team at Saltburn last week.

Former Hartlepool Cricket Club player Ian Jackson.

Hartlepool Cricket Club chair Alan Jackson said: “Everyone looks forward to the annual double wicket competition which is always a brilliant day.

“Ian was an outstanding cricketer and hugely popular at Park Drive and this is a great way to remember him and show our continuing support for his wonderful family.”

Thirty-two cricketers will compete in the day-long event.

Ian Jackson’s wife, Louise, is looking forward to the event. She said: “Hartlepool Cricket Club was a massive part of Ian’s life for many years and it is great that so many people continue to remember him with the annual double wicket competition.

“Ian would love the format for the competition. It is not too serious. Everyone has a laugh and a few drinks afterwards.”

Chris Cawson, the club’s first team scorer and event organiser, said the competition begins at noon, admission is free, the bar will be open and spectators are welcome.

There is also a charity cricket match in aid of Alice House Hospice on Sunday between Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Over 40s football team and a cricket club select XI.