Katrice Lee vanished on her second birthday on November 28, 1981, from a British military base in Paderborn, in what was then West Germany, where Richard was serving.

Richard, 72, remains convinced Katrice is still alive but wants clarity and answers over what he believes were mistakes made by both the Royal Military Police and German Police while carrying out the investigation.

In November, close to the 40th anniversary of Katrice’s disappearance, during Prime Minister’s Questions Boris Johnson responded to a request by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, by agreeing to meet Richard “father to father”.

Now, after receiving a letter from Downing Street, Richard will at last get his chance to put forward his concerns before the Prime Minister regarding how the investigation was handled.

He said: “He has agreed to meet me father to father and I’m looking forward to meeting him face to face. I will talk to him father to father and try to place him in my shoes to try and understand how it feels.

"For far too long my family has had a sympathetic pat on the head when the reality is any questions I have raised have not had a direct answer. Speaking to the Prime Minister directly is the only way I am going to get any action or justice for my family.

Richard Lee with a photograph of his daughter Katrice. After four decades of unanswered questions, Richard has eventually received confirmation of an official meeting with the Prime Minister. Picture by FRANK REID

"This meeting will hopefully point me in the direction of where I go next – I do have a plan B if I don’t see justice for my family.”

A key area of concern which Richard wants addressed is over the administration of the investigation.

He said: “My main question is why the Civilian Police did not take over this from the Military Police. The limitations of their investigation stand out and they quite simply don’t have the same powers of investigation as the Civilian Police.”

Despite official confirmation, Richard still remains sceptical as to whether it will happen.

He said: “These requests started off back in 1982 with Margaret Thatcher and I have asked every Prime Minister since. David Cameron agreed to meet me live on air but then said he couldn’t do so while the investigation was still ongoing.

"I asked Theresa May but she said there was no space in her diary. I’m also concerned about the political climate and whether in March it will still be the existing Prime Minister in office.

"I won’t believe it until I’m stood on the steps of 10 Downing Street.”

Richard also had words of gratitude for Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer for bringing Katrice’s case before Parliament.

He said: “I’m pleased my families voice will eventually be heard and grateful for the support Jill Mortimer has shown my family.”

