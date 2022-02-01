Hartlepool dancer talks about life after winning BBC reality show I Like The Way U Move

Charlotte Dickinson, 24, and Jordan Gayle, 27, won the first series of new BBC Three programme I Like The Way U Move.

It sees professional dancers pair up with non-dancers in a bid to find their perfect match on and off the dancefloor while taking part in challenges and performing stunning dance routines.

Charlotte, who had never taken part in a reality show before, has said everything has been “really positive” since the win.

Jordan and Charlotte won I Like The Way U Move.

The professional dancer said: "We still hang out with everybody from the show. Everyone always talks and meets up. I’ve done a few dance classes and people have come along from fans of the show and also the cast of the show have come to support, so that’s been great.

"Everything has been really good since the show. Me and Jordan are great. I feel like everything has been really positive.”

After winning the show, Charlotte was able to take part in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and dance in the opening of the film.

Her and Jordan have also been going strong and the former gymnast has been to Hartlepool several times.

The couple travelled to Croatia in the summer.

The couple also travelled to Croatia and are looking forward to a trip to Paris for Valentine's Day.

Charlotte, who is from the High Tunstall area, said: "Jordan has been to Hartlepool a few times. After we finished the show he came up to meet all of the family.

"Everyone loves him. I feel like both of our families have really blended well.”

Speaking of their win, Charlotte continued: "By the time it got to the final, the last three couples, including me and Jordan, were just so strong that it could have been anybody that could’ve won.

"I think the way that it went, the way of the show, it was all based on what you did in that moment and it didn’t matter how strong your connection was off the dancefloor. It was what happened in that moment, on the stage.

"When we found out we won we were so over the moon. We had worked so hard. He had come on leaps and bounds as a dancer as well.

"I feel like it’s a great achievement overall in the end that we are the winners.”

Charlotte has said it's great to be able to watch back the show.

The series was filmed last spring and became available to stream on BBC iPlayer in October.

Charlotte said: "It’s so nice to have that as a memory, to be able to look back and be like this is the first time we ever met each other. We have all of that footage to keep, which is great.

"It was so nice to watch it back with our family. I really enjoyed it.”

She added: "The first ever episode we watched, Jordan was in Hartlepool and we were at my grandparents’. Everybody was round to watch the first episode.

"Everyone was sat around watching and everyone was hooked.”

Charlotte started dancing in Hartlepool when she was just four-years-old before moving to London aged 17 to begin dancing professionally.

