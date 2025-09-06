A group of young dodgeball players from Hartlepool are celebrating their first European championships win following a weekend tournament in Spain.

Players from Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club, in Winterbottom Avenue, came third place in their first junior European championships at the end of August in Zaragoza, Spain.

Finley Colin, a Hartlepool College of Further Education student and Ewan Robson, who has just joined the RAF, joined 10 other dodgeball players from across the country in the under-18s boys team.

Alexis Pounder, a pupil at St Hild's Church of England School, and sisters Effie Barron and Mya Barron, who go to High Tunstall College of Science, also joined the England squad alongside seven other under-18 girls players.

Co-founder of Hartlepool Mavericks, Stephanie Robson, said: “We went in with no expectations. It was the first team England had entered in the competition so it’s really good to see that dodgeball is moving forward in that way.”

Hartlepool Mavericks was founded by Stephanie and Lucie Stott back in 2016 and has since grown from having from six members to around 100.

Stephanie said: “We’ve just gone from strength to strength really.”

Hartlepool Mavericks is the first – and only – dodgeball club in the town and offers coaching to everyone, regardless of ability, aged three and older.

Stephanie said: “We are on our own. A lot of clubs have access to other clubs and other players quite quickly but we don’t.

"We are the only club in the town, and the only club in the North East that plays competitively.

"It’s difficult for our kids. Competitions are not always easy. Sometimes they have to travel for games or do not get competitions at all.”

Hartlepool’s dodgeball players took part in two trials before they were picked to be part of the 12-member squads.

Stephanie and Lucinda are grateful to The PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport who donated money to the club to help get their players across to Spain.

Stephanie said: “They provided funding for the children to go and we really welcomed it as it got them and their parents over there. Without their support, it would have been a lot more difficult.”

Hartlepool Mavericks are currently looking for more players. To get involved, see https://www.facebook.com/HartlepoolMavericks/?locale=en_GB or email them at [email protected].