Hartlepool dog trainer’s campaign after dog attacks on children

A Hartlepool dog trainer has come out of retirement to launch a campaign to help keep children safe following recent attacks.

Dave Shaw, who has years of experience training dogs, is contacting all primary schools in the town offering to give a presentation of dos and don’ts when around the animals.

Dave Shaw at Ward Jackson Primary School in Hartlepool

He is also offering to speak to parents’ groups about the responsibilities of owning a dog.

He says he had to act after nine-year-old Frankie Macritchie, from Plymouth, was attacked by a suspected bulldog-type breed at a caravan park in Cornwall earlier this month.

Also this month, a baby boy was left in a critical condition after being attacked by a dog in the Scottish Borders.

Dave, 54, said: “When these attacks happened I thought I need to do something here to get the message out because nobody is doing anything about it.

“I think we need to do something in Hartlepool before it happens here.”

Dave ran a dog training school in Hartlepool for a number of years and has taken dogs to Crufts, as well as appearing with a group of dogs and their owners on Britain’s Got Talent.

He added: “I have written to schools and got a couple of meetings to go over my presentation.

“It’s not a quick fix; it’s a campaign I’m quite happy to run for a few months to make sure all schools that want to get involved do.

“I’m asking schools to try to get parents involved as well as kids or if parents are part of groups I can go to them.

“The more people that know about it the better.”

Dave has put together a power point presentation to educate kids about the best way to enjoy having as dog but be safe at the same time.

It will cover how to act around a dog while playing and what signs to look out for that a may signal a dog is about to attack and what to do if a child is attacked.

Dave said one of the most important messages for children and adults alike is not to leave children alone with a dog.

He added very young children should also not also be allowed by adults to walk large breeds of dogs.

Anyone who wants to contact Dave to arrange a presentation can contact him on 07877889329 or email dshaw352@gmail.com