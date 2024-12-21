Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool youngster Jacobe Cool has even more reason to be looking forward to this Christmas after he spent last year in hospital seriously ill.

Eight-year-old Jacobe missed out on opening his presents and seeing loved ones while he battled pneumonia and underwent major surgery.

He was admitted to hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering from cold like symptoms, high temperature and sickness for a couple of days.

His symptoms worsened and he struggled to breathe.

Jacobe Cool with his mum, Sarah Roberts, in their Hartlepool Home. Picture by FRANK REID.

An ambulance rushed him to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees as his lips turned blue.

An x-ray showed Jacobe had severe pneumonia.

On Christmas Day the doctor said that he was seriously ill and suspected Jacobe also had fluid on his lungs.

Mum Sarah Roberts, of West View, said: “That was extremely worrying and scary for us to hear.”

Jacobe spent all of last Christmas and new year in hospital seriously ill.

On Boxing Day, Jacobe was transferred to The Freeman Hospital, in Newcastle, for specialist treatment and surgery.

Looking back, Sarah said: "With this all happening over Christmas it made everything a lot more difficult. It’s usually such a lovely time of year for everyone, but for us it just felt like everything stopped.

"The presents under the tree at home were left wrapped up, and we didn’t see any family."

Dad Gary Cool and Jacobe.

When Sarah and Jacobe’s dad Gary Cool arrived at The Freeman it suddenly dawned on them they were an hour away from home with their son seriously ill and nowhere to stay.

They were supported with a free place at Scott House, a home from home run by The Sick Children’s Trust.

"It was an absolute lifesaver,” said Sarah. “At Scott House we had everything we needed to look after ourselves while also being just minutes from Jacobe’s side.”

Jacobe, now nine, underwent major surgery when surgeons removed a sac of pus pressing on his lung causing it to collapse.

He was finally discharged in early January. Since then he has had a few bouts of pneumonia, but each was successfully treated with antibiotics.

Sarah said: “He’s now doing much better, full of energy, and back to his usual self.

"He’s excited for Christmas and we can’t wait to enjoy a big roast dinner and quality family time, relaxing and playing together."

The family are encouraging people to support The Sick Children’s Trust this Christmas by donating at www.committedgiving.uk.net/sickchildrenstrust/