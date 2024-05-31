Hartlepool father Ritchie Lee hands back service medals at Downing Street to raise missing daughter's case
Ritchie Lee, 74, made the journey to London on Friday, May 31, to put pressure on the government for an independent or public inquiry into his daughter Katrice’s case.
She disappeared on her second birthday in November 1981 near a British military base in Paderborn in Germany, where Ritchie was stationed.
It comes after Royal Military Police (RMP) in 2012 apologised for failings in their initial investigation and reopened its enquiries under the name Operation Bute.
Ritchie, a former warrant officer, who served in the Army for 30 years, travelled to London by bus with a group of supporters and fellow veterans.
Many wore special t-shirts with Katrice’s picture on the front.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Ritchie said: “Realistically, the medals mean nothing to me, and were devalued very early on by the lack of support that an institution should have shown my family.
"I would rather not have the cold lump of metal, but have answers to where Katrice is, and I feel that had they pursued and dealt with my daughter’s case correctly, then I wouldn’t be in this position.”
Ritchie revealed his intentions in an interview with the Mail back in November.
