Hartlepool firefighters tackle blaze on first floor of house

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a house in Hartlepool’s West View Road.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:15 pm

Two fire appliances were deployed at 4.47pm from Hartlepool Fire Station and two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze on the first floor of the property.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they believe the house was unoccupied.

Fire crews requested that the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

At the time of writing this report the road was still awaiting to be reopened.

We are awaiting further details.

Read More

Read More
Man dies after Hartlepool 999 incident involving a bus and two pedestrians

A message from the editor:

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on West View Road in Hartlepool

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Hartlepool