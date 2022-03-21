Two fire appliances were deployed at 4.47pm from Hartlepool Fire Station and two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze on the first floor of the property.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they believe the house was unoccupied.

Fire crews requested that the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of writing this report the road was still awaiting to be reopened.

We are awaiting further details.

A message from the editor:

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on West View Road in Hartlepool

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.