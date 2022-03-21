Hartlepool firefighters tackle blaze on first floor of house
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a house in Hartlepool’s West View Road.
By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:15 pm
Two fire appliances were deployed at 4.47pm from Hartlepool Fire Station and two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze on the first floor of the property.
Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they believe the house was unoccupied.
Fire crews requested that the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.
At the time of writing this report the road was still awaiting to be reopened.
We are awaiting further details.