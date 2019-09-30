Hartlepool friends raise £3,000 for Great North Air Ambulance after crew saved daughter's life
Airborne heroes who saved the life of a schoolgirl when she suffered serious injuries after a road collision have had a £3,000 thank you from a group of friends.
The women threw a fundraising night for the Great North Air Ambulance, whose crew came to the assistance of the girl – a daughter of one of their friends – in May 2017.
Kelly Foster, one of the organisers, said: “We just wanted to give something back to the air ambulance. One of our friend’s daughter was knocked over at West View.
“Her mam was told afterwards if she hadn’t been airlifted she wouldn’t have survived.”
Former X Factor contender Molly Scott supported the event, which took place the Belle Vue Social Club.
The night, which also featured a live band, fun Stars In Their Eyes contest, raffle and tombola was a big success raising £3,001.29. Seven years ago, the same group of girls raised £1,200 for the air ambulance with a fundraising night at the Stranton social club and wanted this time to at least double it.
Kelly added: “It was a really good night. Molly Scott sang a few songs, we had seven acts in Stars In Their Eyes and my brother’s band The Rusty Haloz gave their time for free.”
Air ambulance volunteer Derek Holliday accepted the money from the friends.
A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said: “To Kelly and everyone involved in this fantastic fundraising event we would like to say a huge thank you.
“We couldn’t keep going without this kind of support in the communities we serve.
“We responded to more than 1600 call outs last year alone.
“This money will be spent on making sure we can respond where needed.”
The 14-year-old schoolgirl who was airlifted to James Cook Hospital spent 24 hours in an induced medical coma and suffered bleeding to the brain and heart, as well as a leg injury.
Two other girls were also injured in the same incident.
The driver of the car was later jailed for three years and banned from driving for five and a half years.