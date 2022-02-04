Hartlepool funeral director retires after 20 years of supporting families in the town

For Stephen Laughton, funeralcare was only meant to be a part-time job he was taking on to supplement his income as a driving instructor.

He joined the Co-op Funeralcare, in Hartlepool, on February 19, 2001 and initially thought he would spend a few months in the role of driver bearer.

But he ended up applying for the role of funeral director and stayed in the job for 20 years.

Stephen is retiring after 20 years as a funeral director.

Steve, who previously worked as a machine operator, said: “When I first started in my role, funerals were very traditional whereas nowadays you see a lot more variety, colour and, often, uplifting last goodbyes.

“Over the last few years, funerals have become more unique and personalised to reflect the personality and lifestyle of the person who has died.

"As a nation, we have become much more open to talking about end-of-life wishes.

“One of my most memorable ceremonies was for a huge fan of Hartlepool United. One of their final wishes was to be driven past the club’s football ground for one last time, so that’s exactly what we did. We always try our best to do whatever we can for our families.”

Steve’s two sons, Daniel Laughton and Craig Laughton, have also joined Co-op Funeralcare.

Steve added: “My two sons and I, as well as my daughter in law, who also works at the funeral home with us, we have always been incredibly proud to serve the community of Hartlepool, helping families in the region say their best possible goodbyes to their loved ones."

