A Hartlepool hair salon is providing free wigs to young people across the region suffering from medical hair loss.

Poppys Hairdressing, in Victoria Road, is one of just 120 hair salons across the country to be accredited by The Little Princess Trust as wig fitters.

The Little Princess Trust is a children's charity that funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24.

Salon owner Janice Auton said: “We are making an incredible difference to these young people.

Tracy Bourne (left), salon manager and qualified wig fitter at Poppy's Hairdressing, Liz Pullar, specialist wig fitter and salon relationship coordinator (right) and staff.

"Recently a beautiful four-year-old visited. She had asked her mum if she could have magic hair like her friend in another bed on the hospital ward.

"When it was fitted in our private room just off the salon, she bounced out to show all the other clients her new beautiful long blonde magic hair.

"Now that’s magical.

"Poppy’s senior team are giving hair and hope to the children and young people living in Hartlepool and surrounding areas.”

From left, Liz Pullar, specialist wig fitter and salon relationship coordinator, and Janice Auton, owner and founder of Poppy's Hairdressing.

Earlier this year, Poppy’s Hairdressing celebrated its 10th year as a member of mynewhair, a charity that supports and offers advice to those living with the effects of medical hair loss.

In 2022, it expanded its premises to add a private consultation room to support women across the region suffering from hair loss due to medical treatments, alopecia, female pattern baldness, pregnancy or hormone imbalances.

The founder of The Little Princess Trust, Wendy Tarplee-Morris, said: “The Little Princess Trust gives hair and hope to children and young people by providing wigs and funding vital research into childhood cancers.

"These real hair wigs, which are made from hair donations from our wonderful supporters, are provided free of charge to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions such as alopecia.

"Every effort is made to give as wide a choice as possible to each wig recipient and to find a wig which closely matches their natural hair colour.