Hartlepool headteacher and amazing school choir to perform live on Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight

It was the energetic performance, packed with heart and soul, that put smiles on thousands of faces up and down the country.

And tonight, TV audiences will be treated to another show-stopping number from Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin and his choir of talented children as part of the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals.

Dave, who was born and raised in Hartlepool but now works at Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, received the first Golden Buzzer of this year's BGT series after wowing the judges and the audience with his school's performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

Judge David Walliams was the one to hit the buzzer, sending the headteacher and his fantastic children straight through to the live shows. He paid a surprise visit to Flakefleet in person last week to meet the children and read part of his new book, The World's Worst Teachers, during an assembly. He arrived by helicopter.

Tonight will see Flakefleet take to the BGT stage for a second time as the first live semi-final show of the series takes place.

Eight acts, including Flakefleet, will battle it out to secure a face in the Britain's Got Talent Live Final, which takes place on Sunday (June 2).

There are 40 acts performing across five live semi-finals. Only 10 will get through to the final - two from each semi.



The school confirmed the choir would take part in tonight's programme with a message on its official Twitter account (@flaketweet) on Sunday.

The tweet said: "It's official - our live BGT semi-final is tomorrow night and we cannot wait. No pressure or expectations, let's just go have some fun and make some more memories!

"Dare to dream."

Flakefleet Primary School headteacher Dave McPartlin.

Headteacher Dave also posted on his own Twitter account, and added: "So exciting for us all."

Read more: Hartlepool headteachers pledges to do 'nice stuff for kids and community' if choir wins Britain's Got Talent



Flakefleet will face fellow acts Rosie & Adam, The Haunting, Dave & Finn, KNE, Akshat Singh - who also received a Golden Buzzer from show hosts Ant and Dec - Tony Rudd and Brian Gilligan in their semi-final.

*The first Britain's Got Talent live semi-final is on ITV tonight at 7.30pm, with the results at 9.30pm.