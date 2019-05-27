Hartlepool headteacher and his choir win a place in the final of Britain's Got Talent

A Hartlepool headteacher and his young choir have won a place in the Britain's Got Talent final at the weekend.

Dave, who was born and raised in Hartlepool but now works at Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, received the first Golden Buzzer of this year's BGT series after wowing the judges and the audience with his school's performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

Tonight Flakefleet took to the BGT stage for a second time as they performed an energetic rendition of Bonnie Tyler's 'I Need a Hero'.

Ant and Dec first announced that they had made it into the top three in the public vote, before announcing Pc Dave Wardell and his retired police dog Finnas the winner.

It then went to a judges vote and Flakefleet won backing from David Williams, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell to get through.

They follow on from the success of Hartlepool impressionist Danny Posthill who made it through to Britain’s Got Talent final in 2015.

Mr McPartlin said: "It shows kids that if you go for it you don't know what might happen."

Ahead of the public vote, Simon Cowell said the group has the chance of winning the final and Alesha Dixon described Mr McPartlin as a real life hero.

Simon said: "It defines happiness, what you do.

"I think you have a chance of winning the whole show."

David Walliams, who hit the golden buzzer to send the headteacher and his fantastic children straight through to the live shows, said: "I loved that. I thought how could you top what you've done and you just did.

"I would be so, so happy if you were in the final of Britain's Got Talent, you deserve to be."

It came after Walliams paid a surprise visit to Flakefleet in person last week to meet the children and read part of his new book, The World's Worst Teachers, during an assembly. He arrived by helicopter.

Eight acts, including Flakefleet, battled it out to secure a face in the Britain's Got Talent Live Final, which takes place on Sunday.

There are 40 acts performing across five live semi-finals. Only 10 will get through to the final - two from each semi.

The school confirmed the choir would take part in tonight's programme with a message on its official Twitter account (@flaketweet) on Sunday.

The tweet said: "It's official - our live BGT semi-final is tomorrow night and we cannot wait. No pressure or expectations, let's just go have some fun and make some more memories!

"Dare to dream."

Headteacher Dave also posted on his own Twitter account, and added: "So exciting for us all."

Flakefleet were competing against fellow acts Rosie & Adam, The Haunting, Dave & Finn, KNE, Akshat Singh - who also received a Golden Buzzer from show hosts Ant and Dec - Tony Rudd and Brian Gilligan in their semi-final.