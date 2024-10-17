Hartlepool headteacher leaves Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School to become Director of Education for Newcastle and Durham dioceses
David Akers, headteacher at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, is leaving to take up the new role as Director of Education for the Newcastle and Durham dioceses in January.
He will be responsible for 57 schools in the Durham Diocese and 49 schools in the Newcastle Diocese.
David, who has been the headteacher at Ward Jackson since 2013, said it has been a “privilege” but is looking forward to helping to make a difference to many more youngsters’ lives during “challenging” times for school leaders.
He said: “I have absolutely loved my time at Ward Jackson and I leave with some sadness but also excitement for the challenge ahead.
"I am really fortunate that Ward Jackson will still be under my remit.
"I feel like I have learned so much in my time here. It has been a real privilege.”
Speaking about his new role, he said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of Diocesan Director of Education for the Diocese of Durham and Diocese of Newcastle and feel privileged to have been entrusted with this role.
"I have been blessed by the time I have spent studying, teaching and leading in a number of our schools and believe that together we can truly make a difference to the lives of children and young people.
“School leaders face so many challenges that at times can feel overwhelming.
"I would look to build on the work that has been done so effectively in recent years to ensure that schools know they are part of something bigger, they are not alone and have the unwavering support of the Joint Education Team in enabling our children and staff to flourish.”
Gill Booth, interim Diocesan Director of Education, who is semi-retiring at the end of this year, said: “We are delighted to welcome David to the joint education team as the new Director of Education.
"David brings a great deal of expertise and experience in church school leadership and I know that our schools will give him a very warm welcome when he takes up his new role in January.”
