Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Hartlepool’s long-serving headteachers is leaving his current role and starting a new senior leadership role in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Akers, headteacher at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, is leaving to take up the new role as Director of Education for the Newcastle and Durham dioceses in January.

He will be responsible for 57 schools in the Durham Diocese and 49 schools in the Newcastle Diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, who has been the headteacher at Ward Jackson since 2013, said it has been a “privilege” but is looking forward to helping to make a difference to many more youngsters’ lives during “challenging” times for school leaders.

David Akers, headteacher at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, is leaving the school to take up a new role in January as Director of Education across Newcastle and Durham dioceses.

He said: “I have absolutely loved my time at Ward Jackson and I leave with some sadness but also excitement for the challenge ahead.

"I am really fortunate that Ward Jackson will still be under my remit.

"I feel like I have learned so much in my time here. It has been a real privilege.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his new role, he said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of Diocesan Director of Education for the Diocese of Durham and Diocese of Newcastle and feel privileged to have been entrusted with this role.

Mr Akers first started working at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School in 2013.

"I have been blessed by the time I have spent studying, teaching and leading in a number of our schools and believe that together we can truly make a difference to the lives of children and young people.

“School leaders face so many challenges that at times can feel overwhelming.

"I would look to build on the work that has been done so effectively in recent years to ensure that schools know they are part of something bigger, they are not alone and have the unwavering support of the Joint Education Team in enabling our children and staff to flourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Booth, interim Diocesan Director of Education, who is semi-retiring at the end of this year, said: “We are delighted to welcome David to the joint education team as the new Director of Education.

"David brings a great deal of expertise and experience in church school leadership and I know that our schools will give him a very warm welcome when he takes up his new role in January.”