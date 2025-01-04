Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historian is celebrating cherished seaside memories with her latest book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Seaside is the eighth publication written by former Hartlepool primary school teacher Frances Wilson.

It chronicles the rise in popularity of Seaton Carew, the Headland and Crimdon from the end of the Second World War to the advent of continental package holidays in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 85-page book is packed with anecdotes and photographs shared with Mrs Wilson by people.

Author Frances Wilson with her latest book, Our Seaside. Picture by FRANK REID

Thanking everyone for their contributions, she said: “It is particularly poignant for people brought up in the 1950s to the 1970s when people had nowt and when a day at the seaside was treasured and was very much a family thing.

"It was a time before package holidays and when kids used to play on the beach rather than on their computers or phones.”

Mrs Wilson, who is a committee member with the Cleveland Family History Society, spent five months researching and writing Our Seaside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture of the Miss Crimdon contest in the 1950s. Just look at the crowds in the background.

She was particularly keen to learn more about the rise of Crimdon as a destination for day trippers from Hartlepool, the colliery villages and further afield.

Mrs Wilson, who taught at Hartlepool’s Grange Primary School, said: “There was nothing at Crimdon until 1936, nothing at all, and then you had these boom years after the war with entertainment, a paddling pool, beach huts and a Miss Crimdon contest sometimes attracting up to 50,000 people.

"Now, aside from the caravan park and a cafe, it has turned full circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copies of Our Seaside cost £6 with £1 from each sale donated to Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

They are available to buy at Owton Manor Library, in Wynyard Road, Community Hub Central, in York Road, and at Miekles Pharmacy, in Blackhall Colliery.

They can also be bought by contacting Mrs Wilson through her Francis Wilson Facebook page.

Further details about the Cleveland Family History Society are available online at www.clevelandfhs.org.uk.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here