This detached bungalow, in Hays Gardens, on the Headland, is currently on the market for £320,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.
1. Hays Gardens, the Headland
This detached bungalow has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and breathtaking sea views. Photo: Rightmove
2. Living room
This well-sized living room has double glazed bi-folding doors leading out onto the back patio. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This open-plan kitchen and breakfast room is modern in style and has stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove
4. Utility room
This compact utility room is functional and benefits from an internal door straight into the garage. Photo: Rightmove
