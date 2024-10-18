Can you see yourself living here?Can you see yourself living here?
Hartlepool home in Hays Gardens featuring breathtaking sea views goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
This Hartlepool home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning sea views to the back of the property.

This detached bungalow, in Hays Gardens, on the Headland, is currently on the market for £320,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.

This detached bungalow has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and breathtaking sea views.

1. Hays Gardens, the Headland

This detached bungalow has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and breathtaking sea views. Photo: Rightmove

This well-sized living room has double glazed bi-folding doors leading out onto the back patio.

2. Living room

This well-sized living room has double glazed bi-folding doors leading out onto the back patio. Photo: Rightmove

This open-plan kitchen and breakfast room is modern in style and has stunning sea views.

3. Kitchen

This open-plan kitchen and breakfast room is modern in style and has stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove

This compact utility room is functional and benefits from an internal door straight into the garage.

4. Utility room

This compact utility room is functional and benefits from an internal door straight into the garage. Photo: Rightmove

