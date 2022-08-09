Hartlepool Horticultural Show returns for 2022 - with new venue

The Hartlepool Horticultural Show will take place at Mill House Leisure Centre on Saturday 20 August from 12.30pm to 4pm and Sunday, August 21, from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy displays of award-winning flowers and vegetables from growers across the North East.

The free event attracts many visitors each year.

Flashback to the 2017 Hartlepool Horticultural Show, where vegetables are being judged and awarded.

There are over 100 categories for people to enter, from fuchsias and chrysanthemums to cucumbers and leeks.

Cash prizes are available for the best display in each category, with the Tom Hammond Special Award given to the best display in the show.

There will also be stalls for home-made preserves such as jam and chutney, as well as cakes and desserts.

Show secretary, Phil Orley, said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Horticultural Show in our new town centre venue, Mill House Leisure Centre.

Flashback to the 2017 Horticultural Show.

"We hope people show up in force to support this longstanding show that attracts the finest growers from up and down the land.

"Why not pick some flowers in your garden and try your luck entering our mixed flowers category - the vases are already provided.”

The National Gladiolus Society will also be holding its Northern Exhibition at the show, attracting growers from all over England.

Phil later said: “We’d also love more children to enter the show. We have a number of children’s categories they can take part in including top fruit or vegetable man, a picture of a garden and best small cakes.”